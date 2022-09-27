UrduPoint.com

US Cutter Encounters Chinese, Russian Navy Vessels During Bering Sea Patrol - Coast Guard

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2022 | 06:30 PM

US Cutter Encounters Chinese, Russian Navy Vessels During Bering Sea Patrol - Coast Guard

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The US Coast Guard said on Tuesday that its Cutter Kimball encountered Chinese and Russian naval vessels during a routine patrol in the Bering Sea.

"The Coast Guard Cutter Kimball crew on a routine patrol in the Bering Sea encountered a People's Republic of China Guided Missile Cruiser, Renhai CG 101, sailing approximately 75 nautical miles north of Kiska Island, Alaska, September 19, 2022. The Kimball crew later identified two more Chinese naval vessels and four Russian naval vessels, including a Russian Federation Navy destroyer, all in a single formation with the Renhai as a combined surface action group operating in the U.

S. Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)," US Coast Guard said in a statement.

As a result, the Kimball crew is now operating under Operation Frontier Sentinel, which is designed for situations when strategic competitors operate in and around US territorial waters, it added.

The US Coast Guard said that the Kimball will continue to monitor activities in the area to ensure the safety of US vessels and international commerce there. "We will meet presence-with-presence to ensure there are no disruptions to US interests in the maritime environment around Alaska," Seventeenth Coast Guard District commander Rear Adm. Nathan Moore said.

Related Topics

Russia China September Commerce All

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar takes oath as Senator amid PTI protest

Ishaq Dar takes oath as Senator amid PTI protest

1 hour ago
 Pakistan needs additional support for rehabilitati ..

Pakistan needs additional support for rehabilitation, reconstruction of flood af ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan strongly urges India to respect basic nor ..

Pakistan strongly urges India to respect basic norms of inter-state relations

2 hours ago
 GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan ..

GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan as Chief Guest

4 hours ago
 Information on expanding cooperation between Turkm ..

Information on expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) electio ..

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) elections 22/23 have entered the fina ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.