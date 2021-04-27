UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Cutter Hamilton Enters Black Sea, Tracked By Black Sea Fleet - Russian Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 10:40 PM

US Cutter Hamilton Enters Black Sea, Tracked by Black Sea Fleet - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) US Coast Guard patrol ship Hamilton entered the Black Sea on Tuesday and is being tracked by the Black Sea Fleet forces, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) told reporters.

"The forces and means of the Black Sea Fleet have begun to monitor the actions of the US Coast Guard patrol ship Hamilton, which entered the Black Sea on April 27, 2021," the NDCC said.

Related Topics

Russia Hamilton April

Recent Stories

GCC&#039;s Arab Bureau of Education launches 2021/ ..

13 minutes ago

Slovak Foreign Minister: We Want to Build Relation ..

21 minutes ago

Four Killed, 23 Injured as Civilians Clash With Se ..

21 minutes ago

US Eases Travel For Individuals From China, Iran, ..

21 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima thanks Ministerial Development Coun ..

2 hours ago

LWMC BoD approves various projects, contracts

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.