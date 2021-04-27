US Cutter Hamilton Enters Black Sea, Tracked by Black Sea Fleet - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) US Coast Guard patrol ship Hamilton entered the Black Sea on Tuesday and is being tracked by the Black Sea Fleet forces, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) told reporters.

"The forces and means of the Black Sea Fleet have begun to monitor the actions of the US Coast Guard patrol ship Hamilton, which entered the Black Sea on April 27, 2021," the NDCC said.