UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Cutting Ties To WHO Undermines Global Pandemic Response - House Foreign Affairs Chair

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 05:30 AM

US Cutting Ties to WHO Undermines Global Pandemic Response - House Foreign Affairs Chair

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO) will only hurt the global unified response to the coronavirus pandemic, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel said in a statement.

On Friday, Trump during a press conference announced that the United States was terminating its relationship with the WHO and redirecting funds to other global health needs.

"As the world is grappling with this devastating pandemic, cutting off ties with the World Health Organization is like shutting off the fire hydrants in the middle of a blaze," Engel said on Friday. "If the President were really concerned about China's influence at the WHO, he would be enhancing America's role instead of undermining the institution best equipped to cobble together a unified global response.

"

The US Foreign Affairs Committee, Engel added, has also launched a probe into the "reckless" decision to halt WHO funding.

In April, Trump announced a temporary freeze of US funding for the WHO and warned that the freeze would become permanent unless the organization committed to major changes within 30 days. Trump accused the WHO of colluding with China to cover up the origins and handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

The US president earlier today said China has "total control" over the WHO despite paying only $40 million per year while the US pays $450 million annually.

The WHO said it declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency in January, which gave countries enough time to prepare. Chinese officials have repeatedly said they shared information on the outbreak in a timely manner.

Related Topics

Fire World China Trump United States January April From Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

More businesses to resume economic activities in A ..

4 hours ago

Fed chair warns of widening inequality as US consu ..

6 hours ago

Latvia Plans to Stop Russian-Language Broadcast St ..

6 hours ago

Virus lockdown forces Brits to become own dentists ..

6 hours ago

Punjab govt taking effective measures against locu ..

6 hours ago

Island Nations Fear Lack of Access to COVID-19 Vac ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.