US Cyber Allegations Meant To Portray Russia As External Enemy - Naryshkin

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) KAMCHATSKY, August 1 (Sputnik) - Cyber allegations against Russia are a part of the US quest for an external enemy, Russian Foreign Intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin said on Sunday.

"It is all about finding an external enemy instead of understanding the reasons behind this or that situation.

Well, here, of course, they point a figure to us over these 'hacker attacks,' though in fact, it is not the case," Naryshkin told YouTube channel Solovyov LIVE.

Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden warned that cyberattacks allegedly conducted by Russia were "going to end up in a war, a real shooting war with a major power." The American leader also accused Russia of meddling in next year's midterm elections in the US.

