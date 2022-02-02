US Cyber Chief Says Helping Ukraine Defend Southern, Digital Borders on Table in EU Visit

Top US cyber official Anne Neuberger said on Wednesday that the focus of her discussions in Europe is how to help Ukraine defend both its southern and digital borders

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Top US cyber official Anne Neuberger said on Wednesday that the focus of her discussions in Europe is how to help Ukraine defend both its southern and digital borders.

On Tuesday, Neuberger visited Brussels to discuss how to boost NATO's resilience in cyber space.

"The purpose of this ... our discussion is to underscore the unity of the alliance and to work closely with Ukrainians to harden their defense to ensure that they are able to defend themselves - southern borders and digital borders," she said.

Neuberger added that Russia has a capable cyberprogram. However, Ukrainians are making "great progress in addressing cyber incidents and recovering from them," she added.

Brussels was the first stop on Neuberger's European tour. She is due to travel to Warsaw to meet with Polish and Baltic officials as well as members of the Bucharest Nine group, which brings together Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

Tensions between Russia and the West have increased recently over allegations of a Russian military buildup near Ukraine. Moscow dismisses the claims as a pretext for NATO to deploy more military hardware and troops closer to Russian borders. Russia says it is not threatening anyone, and has the right to move troops within its national territory.