US Cyber Command Chief Says Russia Still Focused on Exploiting American Networks, Systems

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) US Cyber Command chief Paul Nakasone said on Thursday that Russia remains focused on exploiting the United States' computer networks and systems and on shaping the global narrative despite being publicly exposed and having malicious cyber actors indicted.

"Despite public exposure and indictments of Russian cyber actors, Russia remains focused on shaping the global narrative and exploiting American networks and cyber systems," Nakasone said in a testimony before the US Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.

Russia has repeatedly denied the United States' accusations of having engaged in disruptive cyber actions, including most recent SolarWinds hack attack that included multiple US government agencies and more private companies.

Nakasone described Russia as "a sophisticated cyber adversary" with proven abilities for effective operations in the domain.

"Russia is a sophisticated cyber adversary. It has demonstrated its ability to conduct powerful influence campaigns utilizing the medium of social media. Moscow conducts effective cyber-espionage and other operations and has integrated cyber activities into its military and national strategy," he said.

Nakasone testified during the hearing on fiscal year 2022 defense authorization request and the Future Years Defense Program.