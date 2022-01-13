UrduPoint.com

US Cyber Command Says Identified Multiple Tools Used By Iranian Intelligence Actors

January 13, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Multiple open-source tools used by Iranian intelligence actors have been identified and disclosed in order to bolster the United States' cyber defenses, the US Cyber Command said on Wednesday.

"To better enable defense against malicious cyber actors, U.S. Cyber Command's Cyber National Mission Force has identified and disclosed multiple open-source tools that Iranian intelligence actors are using in networks around the world," the US Cyber Command said.

The Iranian intelligence actors, known as MuddyWater, are an online threat group that has targeted networks in the middle East, Europe and North America. The group is a subordinate element within Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security that surveils anti-regime activists abroad, the US Cyber Command said.

Should a network operator identify multiple of the disclosed tools on the same network, it may indicate the presence of malicious Iranian cyber activity, the command added.

