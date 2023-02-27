US Cyber Envoy Heads to Spain, Belgium to Discuss Cooperation With EU, NATO - State Dept.

US envoy for cyberspace and digital policy Nathaniel Frick will visit Spain and Belgium this week to discuss cooperation with EU and NATO officials and industry leaders, the State Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) US envoy for cyberspace and digital policy Nathaniel Frick will visit Spain and Belgium this week to discuss cooperation with EU and NATO officials and industry leaders, the State Department said on Monday.

"From February 28 to March 1, Ambassador at Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy (CDP) Nathaniel C. Fick will travel to Barcelona, Spain for consultations with government and industry leaders at GSMA's mobile World Congress 2023," the State Department's media note read.

While in Barcelona, Fick, along with members of a US delegation from various government agencies, will meet with global counterparts to discuss cooperation on connectivity, secure information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure, and spectrum management and related ICT policy priorities.

He will also meet with senior executives of multinational companies.

"On March 2-3, Ambassador Fick will travel to Brussels, Belgium for consultations with the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. He will meet with representatives from European Commission organs including but not limited to the European External Action Service and the Directorate General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology to exchange views on cyber and digital priorities," the note said.

On March 3, Fick will meet with NATO permanent representatives to discuss US cyber assistance and support.