UrduPoint.com

US Cyber Security Office Announces 3 New Senior Appointments - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2022 | 08:07 PM

US Cyber Security Office Announces 3 New Senior Appointments - White House

The Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) has announced three new appointments to senior positions, the White House said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) The Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) has announced three new appointments to senior positions, the White House said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Today, the Office of the National Cyber Director announced Kemba Walden as the first principal deputy national cyber director and Neal Higgins and Rob Knake as deputy national cyber directors," the release said.

Walden is an attorney with extensive experience in government and the private sector. She came to ONCD from microsoft, where she served as an Assistant General Counsel in the company's Digital Crimes Unit, the release said.

"Higgins comes to ONCD from the CIA, where he served as associate deputy director for digital innovation, responsible for CIA's cyber operations, open source collection, data science, and secure global communications," the release said.

Higgins also served as CIA's Director of Congressional Affairs and as deputy chief of the WikiLeaks Task Force, it added.

Knake is a cybersecurity policy expert who was previously a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, a fellow at the Harvard Belfer Center's Cyber Project and an adviser to cybersecurity startups and Fortune 500 companies. During the Obama Administration, Knake served in the cyber directorate at the National Security Council, according to the release.

Related Topics

Barack Obama White House CIA Company From Government

Recent Stories

US Does Not See Reason to Be Concerned About Russi ..

US Does Not See Reason to Be Concerned About Russian Nuke Use - Senior Intel Off ..

5 minutes ago
 AJK President seeks vibrant role of Senate for rai ..

AJK President seeks vibrant role of Senate for raising Kashmir issue at int'l le ..

5 minutes ago
 CM takes notice of animals' death in Cholistan

CM takes notice of animals' death in Cholistan

5 minutes ago
 Putin to Use Nuclear Weapons Only if Faced With Ex ..

Putin to Use Nuclear Weapons Only if Faced With Existential Threat - US Intellig ..

6 minutes ago
 Supreme Court continues hearing of presidential re ..

Supreme Court continues hearing of presidential reference seeking interpretation ..

6 minutes ago
 NAB Chairman reviews progress on mega corruption c ..

NAB Chairman reviews progress on mega corruption cases

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.