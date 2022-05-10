US Cyber Security Office Announces 3 New Senior Appointments - White House

The Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) has announced three new appointments to senior positions, the White House said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) The Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) has announced three new appointments to senior positions, the White House said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Today, the Office of the National Cyber Director announced Kemba Walden as the first principal deputy national cyber director and Neal Higgins and Rob Knake as deputy national cyber directors," the release said.

Walden is an attorney with extensive experience in government and the private sector. She came to ONCD from microsoft, where she served as an Assistant General Counsel in the company's Digital Crimes Unit, the release said.

"Higgins comes to ONCD from the CIA, where he served as associate deputy director for digital innovation, responsible for CIA's cyber operations, open source collection, data science, and secure global communications," the release said.

Higgins also served as CIA's Director of Congressional Affairs and as deputy chief of the WikiLeaks Task Force, it added.

Knake is a cybersecurity policy expert who was previously a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, a fellow at the Harvard Belfer Center's Cyber Project and an adviser to cybersecurity startups and Fortune 500 companies. During the Obama Administration, Knake served in the cyber directorate at the National Security Council, according to the release.