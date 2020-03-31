US Cyber Security State of Emergency Renewed for Another Year - Trump

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The US government has renewed its state of emergency on cyber security, President Donald Trump said in an Executive Order.

"These significant malicious cyber-enabled activities continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States," the order said Monday.

"For this reason, the national emergency declared on April 1, 2015, must continue in effect beyond April 1, 2020."

Trump said there was an increasing prevalence and severity of such activities that have been primarily originating from outside the United States.

The emergency was initially declared in 2015 under the Obama administration.