US Cyber Tsar Visits Israel, Europe to Boost Integrity of Hardware, Software Supply Chains

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) US National Cyber Director Chris Inglis reinforced partnerships with Israel, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom on a recent trip to promote the security of the international digital ecosystem, the White House said Tuesday.

The visit from June 26 to July 5 "served to strengthen and reinforce partnerships necessary to ensure a secure and resilient international cyber ecosystem that reflects democratic values, safeguards our individual and collective security, and supports U.S. interests abroad," the press release stated.

Inglis met with government officials, private sector executives, and academic leaders to discuss efforts to promote national and international cybersecurity, cyber talent growth, and the integrity of hardware and software supply chains.

Inglis also solicited feedback on the White House's forthcoming National Cybersecurity Strategy.