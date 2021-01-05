US Cybersecurity Agency to Help Support Georgia Runoff Election on Tuesday - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said in a statement that it will work with other Federal agencies to help secure the Senate runoff races in the state of Georgia on Tuesday.

"Our election security work continues," the statement said on Monday evening. "Along with our federal partners, we will be supporting Georgia in their runoff election tomorrow."

The Georgia runoffs pit Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler against Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

The result of the election will determine whether the Republicans or the Democrats will have a majority in the upper chamber of US Congress.

If both Democratic candidates secure two seats in the Senate on Tuesday, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be in position to cast the tie-breaking vote when necessary. However, if at least one Republican candidate wins re-election, it will be enough for Republicans to retain the majority in the Senate that will allow them to block much of the Democrat's agenda in a split government situation.