US Cybersecurity Company Says Russia Does Not Control Cybercriminals But Tolerates Them

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The Russian authorities do not control cybercriminals who operate in the country, but are tolerant toward their activities, the US cybersecurity company Insikt Group said in a report on Thursday.

"Recorded Future identified 3 types of links between the Russian intelligence services and the Russian criminal underground based on historical activity and associations, as well as recent ransomware attacks: direct links, indirect affiliations, and tacit agreement," the report dubbed Dark Covenant: Connections Between the Russian State and Criminal Actors said.

A lack of meaningful punitive actions form the Russian government to prevent cybercrime shows its tolerance for cybercriminals, the report also also said.

"This assessment takes into account that the Russian government possesses a robust surveillance apparatus and interfaces with cybercriminal elements and therefore has visibility into, if not control over, many of the resources used by these threat actors and can shut them down if they so desire," the report added.

Insikt Group explained that it considers "highly likely" that Russian intelligence and law enforcement have very good understanding of what the cybercriminals are doing.

"In some cases, it is almost certain that the intelligence services maintain an established and systematic relationship with criminal threat actors, either through association or recruitment," the report said.

The company pointed out that it calls on the US government to make decisive actions in persuading the Kremlin to control such criminal activities.

"If the Biden administration can persuade the Kremlin that bringing cybercriminal activity under some form of control is in their best interest - by granting sanctions relief, increased collaboration, or economic agreements - these immediate reforms may be substantive and long-lasting," the report said.

Russia has repeatedly denied involvement in cybercrimes and cyber attacks on vital US infrastructure.