UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Cybersecurity Firm Claims Chinese Hackers Attacked Vatican's Computer Network

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 05:23 PM

US Cybersecurity Firm Claims Chinese Hackers Attacked Vatican's Computer Network

Recorded Future, a cybersecurity firm based in the United States, has claimed that RedDelta, a "Chinese state-sponsored" hacker group, targeted the Vatican's computer networks and other Catholic organizations months before the sensitive September talks on the appointment of bishops in churches across China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Recorded Future, a cybersecurity firm based in the United States, has claimed that RedDelta, a "Chinese state-sponsored" hacker group, targeted the Vatican's computer networks and other Catholic organizations months before the sensitive September talks on the appointment of bishops in churches across China.

"From early May 2020, The Vatican and the Catholic Diocese of Hong Kong were among several Catholic Church-related organizations that were targeted by RedDelta, a Chinese-state sponsored threat activity group tracked by Insikt Group [the company's threat intelligence research arm]," Recorded Future said in a Tuesday press release.

According to the US firm, RedDelta was after information on the Vatican's position ahead of the September renewal of the 2018 China-Vatican provisional agreement, a deal that reportedly gave the Chinese government more control over the country's Catholic community and the appointment of bishops, while the Holy See kept the final say in the selections.

China has been insisting that the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association, a division of the country's Religious Affairs Bureau, should be appointing bishops, while the Holy See believes that Pope Francis should have such right.

Moreover, the attack against the Catholic Diocese of Hong Kong intended to reveal details about China's special administrative region's relations with the Vatican, and the Holy See's position on the recent protests in Hong Kong, Recorded Future added.

Beijing and the Vatican have had tense relations for decades, as the Vatican officially recognizes the independence of Taiwan, while China qualifies the island as its sovereign territory.

Related Topics

Attack China Company Hong Kong Independence United States May September 2018 2020 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic finds no. 1 in Pakista ..

4 minutes ago

Primary health care centres timings during Eid ann ..

11 minutes ago

PPP ministers defend Sindh govt over flooded Karac ..

19 minutes ago

Hina Jilani receives American Society of Internati ..

22 minutes ago

TRA publishes 33 apps for digital Eidiya

26 minutes ago

Emirates to resume flights to Clark from 1st Augus ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.