US Cybersecurity Firm FireEye Says Attacked by Nation With 'Top-Tier Capabilities'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The US cybersecurity firm FireEye said in a statement that it has been attacked by "a nation with top-tier offensive capabilities" that stole its internal hacking tools.

"Recently, we were attacked by a highly sophisticated threat actor, one whose discipline, operational security and techniques lead us to believe it was a state-sponsored attack," the statement said on Tuesday.

"During our investigation to date, we have found that the attacker targeted and accessed certain Red Team assessment tools that we use to test our customers' security."

FireEye also said that the attack was done by a nation with top-tier offensive capabilities, but did not name the suspect.