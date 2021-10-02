UrduPoint.com

US Cybersecurity Summit To Raise Issues Already Under Discussion At UN For Years - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 09:26 PM

A cybersecurity summit to be hosted by the United States this month will center around issues that have been discussed in the United Nations for decades, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) A cybersecurity summit to be hosted by the United States this month will center around issues that have been discussed in the United Nations for decades, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

The White House confirmed on Friday that President Joe Biden would host a summit of 30 nations dedicated to cybercrime this month.

"Thirty states are said to have been invited, although cybersecurity issues have been discussed for decades within the UN framework on the initiative of Russia and many other countries � almost 20 years, to be exact," Lavrov said in an address to the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy think thank.

The minister went on to note that a five-year schedule for the open-ended working group had been approved earlier this year "to discuss exactly those problems that are currently looming large in the area of cyberspace security."

