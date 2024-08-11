US Cyclist Valente Wins Second Straight Women's Olympic Omnium Gold
Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) American defending champion Jennifer Valente overpowered the field to defend her women's omnium title in the final velodrome race of the Paris Olympics on Sunday.
Valente finished 13 points ahead of Poland's Daria Pikulik, with New Zealand's Ally Wollaston taking bronze, six points further back.
The omnium is one of track cycling's most unpredictable events, featuring four separate races -- the scratch, tempo, elimination and points -- with riders collecting points in each.
Valente timed the opening 30-lap scratch race to perfection, pulling clear on the final stretch to take the maximum 40 points ahead of Canada's Maggie Coles-Lyster.
Irish rider Lara Gillespie seized the initiative in the tempo, finishing first.
But Valente kept her overall lead, eight points clear of Australia's Georgia Baker and 18 ahead of Coles-Lyster.
The 29-year-old then won an energy-sapping elimination race, with Baker second and Coles-Lyster third to take a 10-point advantage into the final 80-lap race where she made no mistakes.
Valente upset then-world champion Yumi Kajihara of Japan to become the first American woman to win an Olympic track cycling gold medal at Tokyo three years ago.
Since then, she has asserted herself as the woman to beat in the omnium, winning back-to-back world titles in 2022 and 2023.
