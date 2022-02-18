UrduPoint.com

US Cynically Rejecting Fact Of Genocide Of Russians In Donbas - Russian Embassy To US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2022 | 06:30 AM

US Cynically Rejecting Fact of Genocide of Russians in Donbas - Russian Embassy to US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The US Administration is cynically rejecting the fact of the genocide of the Russian population in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

A reporter asked Antonov how he could comment on the US statements that doubt the genocide of the Russians in Donbas.

"This causes outrage and indignation.

How else can one interpret the shelling of residential areas by Ukrainian Armed Forces using multiple rocket launchers or the discovered mass grave sites of almost 300 civilians near #Lugansk, who were killed only because they considered Russian as their native language?" the Russian ambassador said on late Thursday.

"The United States has to comprehend that there are millions of Russians living in Ukraine whose interests need to be secured and protected. This is the guarantee of Ukraine's statehood and territorial integrity," he added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia United States Million

Recent Stories

Polish Prime Minister Says EU Trying to De-Escalat ..

Polish Prime Minister Says EU Trying to De-Escalate Conflict in Eastern Ukraine

6 hours ago
 EU Countries at UNSC Reiterate Call For Full Imple ..

EU Countries at UNSC Reiterate Call For Full Implementation of Minsk Agreements

6 hours ago
 Three killed, two injured in Panjgur firing

Three killed, two injured in Panjgur firing

6 hours ago
 PTI leadership working for rule of law: Kanwal

PTI leadership working for rule of law: Kanwal

6 hours ago
 US-NATO Responses Do Not Satisfy Russia's Security ..

US-NATO Responses Do Not Satisfy Russia's Security Concerns, Time for Dialogue - ..

6 hours ago
 White House Expects Inflation to Moderate Over Com ..

White House Expects Inflation to Moderate Over Coming Year - Chief Economic Advi ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>