US Cynically Rejecting Fact of Genocide of Russians in Donbas - Russian Embassy to US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The US Administration is cynically rejecting the fact of the genocide of the Russian population in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

A reporter asked Antonov how he could comment on the US statements that doubt the genocide of the Russians in Donbas.

"This causes outrage and indignation.

How else can one interpret the shelling of residential areas by Ukrainian Armed Forces using multiple rocket launchers or the discovered mass grave sites of almost 300 civilians near #Lugansk, who were killed only because they considered Russian as their native language?" the Russian ambassador said on late Thursday.

"The United States has to comprehend that there are millions of Russians living in Ukraine whose interests need to be secured and protected. This is the guarantee of Ukraine's statehood and territorial integrity," he added.