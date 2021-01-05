UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Cyprus Sign Declaration To Boost Border Security Cooperation - DHS

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 09:36 PM

US, Cyprus Sign Declaration to Boost Border Security Cooperation - DHS

The United States and Cyprus signed a joint declaration on border security to combat terrorism and transnational crime, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) The United States and Cyprus signed a joint declaration on border security to combat terrorism and transnational crime, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Today, Acting DHS Secretary Chad F. Wolf signed a joint declaration on border security cooperation and management with Cypriot Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Christodoulides. The declaration deepens the ties between the Government of the Republic of Cyprus and DHS and furthers both our countries' cooperation and security goals in critical areas," the release said.

"This Declaration of Intent between the United States and the Republic of Cyprus will strengthen crucial efforts to bolster border security and information sharing."

The declaration provides a framework to finalize agreements on border security and information sharing, Wolf said in the release.

The United States and Cyprus, he added, share a mutual goal of countering threats from terrorism and managing irregular migration.

Related Topics

Chad United States Cyprus Border From Government Share

Recent Stories

Kabul talks team in Doha as govt accuses Taliban o ..

3 minutes ago

MNA for moral, political support to suppressed Kas ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 SOPs: PCAA issues revised list of categor ..

3 minutes ago

Rally held to show solidarity with Kashmiri people ..

3 minutes ago

Right to self-determination Day observed

3 minutes ago

Merkel to Call Cabinet Meeting on Vaccine Shortage ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.