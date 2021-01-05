US, Cyprus Sign Declaration to Boost Border Security Cooperation - DHS

The United States and Cyprus signed a joint declaration on border security to combat terrorism and transnational crime, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) The United States and Cyprus signed a joint declaration on border security to combat terrorism and transnational crime, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Today, Acting DHS Secretary Chad F. Wolf signed a joint declaration on border security cooperation and management with Cypriot Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Christodoulides. The declaration deepens the ties between the Government of the Republic of Cyprus and DHS and furthers both our countries' cooperation and security goals in critical areas," the release said.

"This Declaration of Intent between the United States and the Republic of Cyprus will strengthen crucial efforts to bolster border security and information sharing."

The declaration provides a framework to finalize agreements on border security and information sharing, Wolf said in the release.

The United States and Cyprus, he added, share a mutual goal of countering threats from terrorism and managing irregular migration.