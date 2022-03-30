UrduPoint.com

US, Czech Republic Taking Steps To Reduce Reliance On Russian Energy - Joint Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2022 | 08:01 PM

US, Czech Republic Taking Steps to Reduce Reliance on Russian Energy - Joint Statement

The United States and Czech Republic are making efforts to reduce their reliance on Russian energy resources by diversifying sources and enhancing collaboration on nuclear power, delegations of the two countries said in a joint statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The United States and Czech Republic are making efforts to reduce their reliance on Russian energy resources by diversifying sources and enhancing collaboration on nuclear power, delegations of the two countries said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The joint statement was issued immediately after the US-Czech Republic Strategic Dialogue in Prague was held earlier in the day.

"We agree current geopolitical developments make enhancing energy security more urgent than ever," the statement said. "The United States and the Czech Republic are taking steps to reduce reliance on Russian oil, natural gas, and nuclear fuel by diversifying sources of energy, expanding our already strong cooperation on nuclear power, and reducing consumption in line with our shared climate goals."

The US delegation at the Strategic Dialogue meeting was headed by Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried and the Czech delegation by Deputy Foreign Minister Martin Povejsil.

The delegations explained in the joint statement that the Strategic Dialogue comes at a critical time for both countries.

"It demonstrates the strength and importance of the bilateral relationship as the United States and the Czech Republic focus on the security challenges on the Eastern Flank of NATO due to the Russian Federation's full-scale invasion of Ukraine," the statement said. "We underline our commitment to protect and defend every inch of NATO territory."

The Czech Republic has vowed again to increase its defense spending to 2% of GDP, the statement said, adding that a faster pace of modernization of the Czech armed forces is a priority.

"We stand strong and united in support of the people of Ukraine and the Ukrainian government against Russia's unprovoked war, which is causing immense human suffering and destruction of civilian infrastructure," the statement said.

The two countries also called on Russia to cease its special military operation and completely withdraw its armed forces from Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia and to respect their sovereignty and internationally recognized borders.

In addition, the statement voiced the two countries' opinion that China's position on Russia also remains under their close scrutiny.

"The United States and the Czech Republic agree that the international community must deepen Russia's political and economic isolation and apply tougher sanctions against enablers of Russia's aggression," the statement said.

Moreover, the United States and the Czech Republic emphasized the importance of their partnership in addressing common threats and challenges, including in the area of cyber security and resilience to hybrid threats as well as cooperation on a broad range of topics, including closer cooperation with partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

"We also affirm our commitment to deepen support and cooperation with democratic partners in the region and around the world, such as Taiwan," the statement added.

