US Daily COVID-19 Deaths Up About 40% Likely Due To Lagging Delta Cases - CDC Director

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2022 | 11:54 PM

The average number of daily deaths from COVID-19 in the United States is up about 40% from the prior week due to what are likely lagging Delta variant cases from the previous wave, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday

"The seven-day average of daily deaths is about 1,600 per day, which is an increase of about 40% over the previous week," Walensky said during a White House COVID-19 Response Team press briefing.

However, the deaths are likely lagging cases from the Delta variant wave and not new Omicron ones, Walensky said.

Data released yesterday from a CDC-funded study on the relative severity of the Omicron variant found substantially reduced risk of severe clinical outcomes in patients infected with Omicron compared to Delta.

The current seven-day daily average of cases is about 751,000 cases a day, up about 47% from the previous week, and hospitalizations are at 19,800 a day, an increase of 33%, Walensky also said.

