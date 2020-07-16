US 'Dangerously Dependent' for Rare Earth Minerals on China - Attorney General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The United States is "dangerously dependent" on rare earth minerals from China, US Attorney General William Barr said during a conference in the state of Michigan on Thursday.

"The United States is now dangerously dependent on the PRC [People's Republic of China] for these materials. Overall, China is America's top supplier, accounting for about 80 percent of our imports," Barr said.

The US Attorney General emphasized that the risk of dependence on China for rare earth minerals is very real.

Barr noted that China cut exports of rare earth minerals to Japan on 2010 after an incident in the East China Sea.

"The PRC could do the same to us," Barr said.

The US Attorney General accused China of striving to achieve "technological supremacy" and monopolizing rare earth materials. In the period 1960 and 1980, the United States was the world leader in the production of rare earth materials, but the production has since almost entirely to China, Barr said.