UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US 'Dangerously Dependent' For Rare Earth Minerals On China - Attorney General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

US 'Dangerously Dependent' for Rare Earth Minerals on China - Attorney General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The United States is "dangerously dependent" on rare earth minerals from China, US Attorney General William Barr said during a conference in the state of Michigan on Thursday.

"The United States is now dangerously dependent on the PRC [People's Republic of China] for these materials. Overall, China is America's top supplier, accounting for about 80 percent of our imports," Barr said.

The US Attorney General emphasized that the risk of dependence on China for rare earth minerals is very real.

Barr noted that China cut exports of rare earth minerals to Japan on 2010 after an incident in the East China Sea.

"The PRC could do the same to us," Barr said.

The US Attorney General accused China of striving to achieve "technological supremacy" and monopolizing rare earth materials. In the period 1960 and 1980, the United States was the world leader in the production of rare earth materials, but the production has since almost entirely to China, Barr said.

Related Topics

World Exports China Same Japan United States From Top

Recent Stories

Kuwait&#039;s COVID-19 cases climb by 791 to 57,66 ..

41 minutes ago

AED6.3 bn of additional stock became accessible fo ..

2 hours ago

UAE Armed Forces honour winners of Armed Forces Ex ..

3 hours ago

FO reiterates for enhanced int’l monitoring on H ..

3 hours ago

American Stevens gets 18-month ban over 'whereabou ..

48 minutes ago

England to host Wales in Wembley friendly

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.