US Darknet Global Probe Leads to 170 Opioid Traffickers Arrested - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) An international law enforcement operation targeting opioid traffickers on the Darknet has led to more than 170 arrests worldwide and the seizure of weapons, drugs and over $6.5 million in various currencies, the US Department of Justice said in a press release on Tuesday.

"This operation resulted in the seizure of over $6.5 million in both cash and virtual currencies; approximately 500 kilograms of drugs worldwide; 274 kilograms of drugs, including fentanyl, oxycodone, hydrocodone, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, MDMA, and medicine containing addictive substances in the United States," the release said.

The Justice Department explained that Darknet vendor accounts were identified and attributed to real individuals selling illicit goods on Darknet market sites such as AlphaBay, Dream, WallStreet, Nightmare, Empire, White House, DeepSea, Dark Market and others.

Operation DisrupTor led to 121 arrests in the United States including two in Canada at the request of the United States, 42 in Germany, eight in the Netherlands, four in the United Kingdom, three in Austria and one in Sweden, the release said.

A number of investigations are still ongoing to identify the individuals behind dark web accounts, the release added.

