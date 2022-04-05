US Data About Unexploded Ordnance Allegedly Left by Russia in Ukraine Absurd - Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The Russian Embassy in the United States called absurd the words of US Under Secretary of State Bonnie Jenkins about the threat from unexploded ordnance allegedly left by the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine.

"We paid attention to statements by US Under Secretary of State B. Jenkins regarding the threat posed by Russian unexploded ordnance allegedly left by the Russian Armed Forces on the territory of Ukraine," the embassy said on Telegram.

"Such accusations are absurd against the backdrop of continuous deliveries of lethal weapons to the Kiev regime from the United States.

Among them are MANPADS and ATGMs, which the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the nationalistic battalions leave in their positions in whole batches during the retreat," it said.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.