US Dating Sites to Introduce Features to Encourage Coronavirus Vaccination - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) A number of US online-dating sites, including Tinder, Badoo and Bumble, have introduced features to encourage vaccination among their users, Biden administration COVID-19 response team senior adviser Andrew Slavitt said on Friday.

"Today, dating sites like Bumble, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid, BLK, Chispa, Plenty of Fish and Badoo are announcing a series of features to encourage vaccinations and help people meet people who have that universally attractive quality - they have been vaccinated against COVID-19. These sites cater to over 50 million people in the United States," Slavitt said.

The dating applications will allow users to display badges that show their vaccination status as well as to apply filters in order to see only people who have received coronavirus injections and offer premium content, Slavitt said.

Slavitt noted that a according to one of the sites, OK Cupid, people who display their vaccination status are 14 percent more likely to get a match.

On May 4, US President Joe Biden announced his plan to administer at least one coronavirus injection to 70 percent of adults in the United States and fully inoculate 160 million residents by July 4.