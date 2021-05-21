UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Dating Sites To Introduce Features To Encourage Coronavirus Vaccination - White House

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 10:30 PM

US Dating Sites to Introduce Features to Encourage Coronavirus Vaccination - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) A number of US online-dating sites, including Tinder, Badoo and Bumble, have introduced features to encourage vaccination among their users, Biden administration COVID-19 response team senior adviser Andrew Slavitt said on Friday.

"Today, dating sites like Bumble, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid, BLK, Chispa, Plenty of Fish and Badoo are announcing a series of features to encourage vaccinations and help people meet people who have that universally attractive quality - they have been vaccinated against COVID-19. These sites cater to over 50 million people in the United States," Slavitt said.

The dating applications will allow users to display badges that show their vaccination status as well as to apply filters in order to see only people who have received coronavirus injections and offer premium content, Slavitt said.

Slavitt noted that a according to one of the sites, OK Cupid, people who display their vaccination status are 14 percent more likely to get a match.

On May 4, US President Joe Biden announced his plan to administer at least one coronavirus injection to 70 percent of adults in the United States and fully inoculate 160 million residents by July 4.

Related Topics

United States May July Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President of Montenegro&#039;s Parliament, Preside ..

1 hour ago

US Vice President Harris Says World Needs New Mech ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan establishes meat export zone for China

7 minutes ago

PTI stages protest against Israeli brutality in Pa ..

7 minutes ago

6.0-magnitude quake hits China's Yunnan province: ..

7 minutes ago

Six development schemes worth Rs 55.389b approved

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.