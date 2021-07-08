US De Facto Admitting Failure of Mission in Afghanistan by Withdrawing Troops - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan is de facto the admission of a failure of its mission in this country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"The United States is not just withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan: by doing that, it is admitting the failure of its mission," Lavrov said, addressing students of the Far Eastern Federal University.