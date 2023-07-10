Open Menu

US De Facto Confessed To War Crimes In Ukraine - Russian Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2023 | 06:20 AM

US De Facto Confessed to War Crimes in Ukraine - Russian Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) The United States has de facto confessed to committing war crimes in Ukraine, the Russian Embassy in Washington said commenting on the recent remarks made by White House National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson John Kirby.

Kirby defended the US decision to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine in an interview with ABC news on Sunday. Kirby said that cluster munitions are being supplied now to make up for how fast Ukrainian forces are using up their other artillery.

"We have taken note of the Director for Strategic Communications of the NSC John Kirby's statements about the provision of cluster munitions to Ukraine. The official de facto confessed to the United States committing war crimes during the Ukrainian conflict. He overtly stated that civilians would fall victim to cluster-type weapons. According to the perverted view of the White House representative, this does less harm than the actions of Russia," the embassy said in a statement.

Kirby told ABC that "we can all agree that more civilians have been and will continue to be killed" during the Ukraine conflict, whether by means of cluster munitions, drones, or missile attacks.

"If there is any logic behind the Administration's decision to transfer cluster munitions, it boils down to 'it won't get any worse.' The United States is ready to destroy life far from its own borders with the hands of Ukrainians," the Russian embassy said.

The embassy emphasized that the West seeks to inflict strategic defeat on Russia, which, in turn, is defending its own people.

On Friday, the US unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine that includes cluster munitions. The weapons are banned by the international convention, which has been ratified by 123 countries, excluding the US and Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington White House United States Sunday National University All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah grants Algeria 2023 Arab Capital of Sports ..

Sharjah grants Algeria 2023 Arab Capital of Sports and Culture

6 hours ago
 UAE win first gold medals in 15th Pan Arab Games i ..

UAE win first gold medals in 15th Pan Arab Games in Algeria

7 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed lays cornerstone of new hospital, ..

Hamdan bin Zayed lays cornerstone of new hospital, residential complex in Das Is ..

8 hours ago
 Paulo Bento named new UAE coach

Paulo Bento named new UAE coach

8 hours ago
 TanTan Festival enhances Emirati-Morocco cultural ..

TanTan Festival enhances Emirati-Morocco cultural bonds

9 hours ago
 UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerat ..

UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerate digital transformation: Omar ..

12 hours ago
SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Awa ..

SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Award 2023

14 hours ago
 79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emira ..

79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emiratisation semi-annual deadline ..

14 hours ago
 Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send me ..

Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send message of hope to COP28

14 hours ago
 Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase i ..

Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase in public charging stations pla ..

14 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to Dubai International Chamber bo ..

14 hours ago
 RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in ..

RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in 2022 as digital transactions h ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World