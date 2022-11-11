UrduPoint.com

US Dealing With Senior Level Russians To Stay In Close Contact On Griner Case - Sullivan

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2022 | 12:00 AM

US Dealing With Senior Level Russians to Stay in Close Contact on Griner Case - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) The United States remains in close contact with Russian officials at the senior levels about Brittney Griner's case, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

"We are dealing with the Russians at very senior levels and our diplomats on the ground are working overtime to ensure that they are staying in close touch with their Russian counterparts on her case," Sullivan said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

Russia White House United States

Recent Stories

Argentina unchanged for Wales Autumn Nations Serie ..

Argentina unchanged for Wales Autumn Nations Series Test

9 minutes ago
 US Dealing With Senior Level Russians to Stay in C ..

US Dealing With Senior Level Russians to Stay in Close Contact on Griner Case - ..

9 minutes ago
 US Concerned N. Korea May Conduct Long Range Missi ..

US Concerned N. Korea May Conduct Long Range Missile Tests, Nuclear Test - White ..

11 minutes ago
 White House Denies Reports US Pressuring Ukraine t ..

White House Denies Reports US Pressuring Ukraine to Enter Peace Talks With Russi ..

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan asks India to reverse illegal steps in Oc ..

Pakistan asks India to reverse illegal steps in Occupied Kashmir

11 minutes ago
 No Plans For Biden to Meet Lavrov on Margins of G2 ..

No Plans For Biden to Meet Lavrov on Margins of G20 in Bali - White House

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.