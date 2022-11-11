US Dealing With Senior Level Russians to Stay in Close Contact on Griner Case - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) The United States remains in close contact with Russian officials at the senior levels about Brittney Griner's case, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

"We are dealing with the Russians at very senior levels and our diplomats on the ground are working overtime to ensure that they are staying in close touch with their Russian counterparts on her case," Sullivan said during a press briefing.