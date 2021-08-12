US Dealing With 'Unprecedented' Number of Illegal Migrants on Southern Border - DHS Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The United States is dealing with an unprecedented number of illegal migrants on its southern border with Mexico, US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Thursday.

"We are encountering an unprecedented number of migrants in between the ports of entry at our southern border," Mayorkas said in a press conference in Brownsville, Texas.

US Customs and Border Protection apprehended 212,672 illegal migrants on the southern border in July, Mayorkas announced - another consecutive monthly record of apprehensions.

Illegal crossings on the US southern border have hit a 20-year high under President Joe Biden. Since October, more than 1.3 million illegal migrants have been apprehended on the US southern border.

Mayorkas said the administration is expediting deportation proceedings, even deporting migrants deep into Mexico to prevent them from returning to the US southern border.