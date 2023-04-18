UrduPoint.com

US Dealings With Taliban 'Far From Business As Usual' - USAID Administrator

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2023 | 09:32 PM

US Dealings With Taliban 'Far From Business as Usual' - USAID Administrator

The United States continues to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan through international partners but its dealings with the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) are "far from being business as usual," US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power said in a congressional hearing on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The United States continues to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan through international partners but its dealings with the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) are "far from being business as usual," US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power said in a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

"We are far from business as usual, and we of course roundly condemn something that is not only immoral, but also totally impractical from the standpoint of meeting the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people," Power told the US House Appropriation Committee.

After the Taliban took power in Afghanistan in 2021, the United States suspended and had to "fundamentally change" its humanitarian work in the country despite remaining the main donor, Power said.

The USAID administrator noted that the United States is currently cooperating with trusted international partners in order to deliver much needed aid in Afghanistan.

However, the trusted partners have also had to put their humanitarian programs on hold, Power said.

The Taliban took power in Afghanistan in August of 2021 amid the collapse of the US-backed government and the accelerated pullout of US troops from the country. On August 31, the United States completed its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and ended the 20-year-long occupation of the country.

