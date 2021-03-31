UrduPoint.com
US Death Rate Increased By Nearly 16% In 2020 Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Health Agency

Wed 31st March 2021 | 10:06 PM

The death rate in the United States increased by almost 16 percent during 2020 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, which took 375,000 lives across the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced in its weekly Morbidity and Mortality Report on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The death rate in the United States increased by almost 16 percent during 2020 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, which took 375,000 lives across the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced in its weekly Morbidity and Mortality Report on Wednesday.

"The age-adjusted death rate increased by 15.9 percent in 2020," the report said. COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death ... The COVID-19 pandemic caused approximately 375,000 deaths in the United States during 2020."

African-Americans and Native American communities were hardest hit by the pandemic, the report said.

"Overall death rates were highest among non-Hispanic Black persons and non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaska Native persons ... and the COVID-19 death rate was highest among Hispanics," the report added.

From 2019 to 2020, the estimated age-adjusted death rate increased by 15.9 percent, from 715.2 to 828.7 deaths per 100,000 population. COVID-19 was reported as the underlying cause of death or a contributing cause of death for an estimated 377,883 (11.3 percent) of those deaths, or 91.5 deaths per 100,000 people, according to the report.

