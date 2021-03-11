US Death Rate Jumped 15% in 2020, Making it Deadliest Year in American History - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The United States had its deadliest year in history last year after the novel coronavirus pandemic caused a 15 percent increase in the US death rate, Politico reported citing two senior US administration officials.

The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention will announce the results, the report said on Wednesday.

CDC data shows there were 344,851 total deaths in 2020 due to covid.