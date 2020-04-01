US Death Toll From COVID-19 Tops 4,000 - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the United States has topped 4,000, according to Johns Hopkins University's resource center, which compiles Federal and local statistics.

The university reported 3,873 deaths on Tuesday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States has approached 190,000, which is now the world's highest. The death toll is 4,081, the third largest after Italy and Spain.

The number of US residents forced to stay in isolation to prevent the infection from spreading has reached 270 million, which is over 80 percent of the population, according to the New York Times' estimates.

The majority of states have ordered people to stay at home, allowing them to leave only to get groceries, visit a doctor or take a walk, the newspaper said. So far, the restrictions were imposed in 33 states, as well as Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.