US Death Toll From Hurricane Ida Likely to Rise After 1 Confirmed Dead - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The death toll from Hurricane Ida will be rising after at least one death was confirmed, US President Joe Biden said on Monday.

"There has been at least one confirmed death, and that number is likely to grow," Biden said during a meeting with governors and mayors from the US states affected by the hurricane.

Biden said that over 5,000 of the US National Guard have been deployed from the states of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Texas to support the ongoing search and rescue operations in impacted states.

He added that more than 1 million residents in Louisiana alone remain without power.

Speaking at a Sunday meeting of the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Biden warned that Hurricane Ida was going to be a major life-threatening storm and promised all the necessary federal assistance to Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

Biden approved emergency disaster declarations for Louisiana and Mississippi on Friday and Saturday, respectively, authorizing direct federal help, including power generation.