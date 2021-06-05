UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Debars 7 Individuals Over Arms Export Violations - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 12:30 AM

US Debars 7 Individuals Over Arms Export Violations - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Seven individuals have been statutorily debarred after being convicted of violating or conspiring to violate US arms control laws, the State Department said on Friday.

"On June 4, 2021, the US Department of State published a Federal Register notice of seven persons statutorily debarred for having been convicted of violating, or conspiring to violate, the Arms Export Control Act," the department said in a statement. "This action, pursuant to section 127.7(b) of the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR).

.. highlights the Department's responsibility to protect the integrity of US defense trade."

The debarred individuals include: Ronald Adjei Danso; Julian Alonso Higuera; Qingshan Li; Si Mong Park; Maritza Rubio; Wei Sun; and Randy Lew Williams, according to the notice.

The debarment prohibits the aforementioned individuals from engaging, either directly or indirectly, in activities regulated by the ITAR, the State Department said. The restriction lasts three years, after which they can apply for reinstatement, according to the release.

Related Topics

Traffic June From

Recent Stories

Citizens must counter negative propaganda against ..

7 minutes ago

SU's SFAO meets, finalizes scholarships

7 minutes ago

CM Balochistan taking practical steps to provide f ..

7 minutes ago

Biden Administration to Revise Trump Policies on E ..

7 minutes ago

Ireland hit back with eight-wicket win over the Ne ..

18 minutes ago

Aymeric Laporte debuts for Spain against Portugal

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.