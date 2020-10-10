US Debate Commission Cancels October 15 Presidential Debate - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) said in a press release that the October 15 US presidential debate has been canceled and the final debate will be held on October 22.

"It is now apparent there will be no debate on October 15, and the CPD will turn its attention to preparations for the final presidential debate scheduled for October 22," the release said on Friday.

The final debate will be held at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, and President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden have agreed to participate.

On Thursday, Trump pulled out of the proposed second scheduled debate with Biden. The US president announced his decision after the CPD announced the debate would be virtual in order to eliminate any risk of contracting the novel coronavirus.

Biden said he will appear in a nationally televised town hall meeting on October 15 and Trump is reportedly planning to do the same.