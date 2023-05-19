US Debt Ceiling Issue to Undermine G7 Capacity to Continue Shaping World - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The situation regarding the United States debt limit and the potential for the US government to default on its financial obligations undermines the ability of the Group of Seven (G7) countries to continue shaping the world, a senior Biden administration official told reporters.

The official pointed out that the debt ceiling brinkmanship undermines the United States' leadership in the world and the ongoing centrality of the US financial system in the global economy by calling into question the full faith and credit of the Treasury.

"All of those things reduce America's capacity to lead, reduce our ability to do things like deliver tough sanctions of the kind that we will deliver tomorrow, which are predicated on that ongoing centrality of the US financial system and will, as a result, undermine the capacity of the G7 to really continue shaping the world and deliver for its own citizens, but also citizens of the world more broadly," the official said.

President Joe Biden and Republican lawmakers are currently engaged in ongoing negotiations to reach a deal to raise the debt limit before the US government risks defaulting as early as June.

Biden will participate in the G7 Leaders' Summit in Japan this weekend, but postponed his trips to Australia and Papua New Guinea.

Biden's trip to Japan was supposed to be part of a broader visit to the Indo-Pacific region, which included stops in Papua New Guinea and Australia.