UrduPoint.com

US Debt Ceiling Issue To Undermine G7 Capacity To Continue Shaping World - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2023 | 01:10 AM

US Debt Ceiling Issue to Undermine G7 Capacity to Continue Shaping World - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The situation regarding the United States debt limit and the potential for the US government to default on its financial obligations undermines the ability of the Group of Seven (G7) countries to continue shaping the world, a senior Biden administration official told reporters.

The official pointed out that the debt ceiling brinkmanship undermines the United States' leadership in the world and the ongoing centrality of the US financial system in the global economy by calling into question the full faith and credit of the Treasury.

"All of those things reduce America's capacity to lead, reduce our ability to do things like deliver tough sanctions of the kind that we will deliver tomorrow, which are predicated on that ongoing centrality of the US financial system and will, as a result,  undermine the capacity of the G7 to really continue  shaping the world and deliver for its own citizens, but also citizens of the world more broadly," the official said.

President Joe Biden and Republican lawmakers are currently engaged in ongoing negotiations to reach a deal to raise the debt limit before the US government risks defaulting as early as June.

Biden will participate in the G7 Leaders' Summit in Japan this weekend, but postponed his trips to Australia and Papua New Guinea.

Biden's trip to Japan was supposed to be part of a broader visit to the Indo-Pacific region, which included stops in Papua New Guinea and Australia.

Related Topics

World Australia Visit Lead Papua New Guinea Japan United States June All Government

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed visits Education Interface Exhibiti ..

Saif bin Zayed visits Education Interface Exhibition and Middle East Youth Confe ..

41 minutes ago
 JUI (S) urges consensus, unity to address country' ..

JUI (S) urges consensus, unity to address country's challenges

1 hour ago
 Death Toll From Flooding in Northern Italy Rises t ..

Death Toll From Flooding in Northern Italy Rises to 13 - Reports

1 hour ago
 100 maunds fake cotton seed seized in Khanewal

100 maunds fake cotton seed seized in Khanewal

1 hour ago
 Federal Reserve Official James Bullard Promotes Ra ..

Federal Reserve Official James Bullard Promotes Raising Interest Rates Again in ..

1 hour ago
 Xinjiang Chamber of Commerce and Traders delegatio ..

Xinjiang Chamber of Commerce and Traders delegation to help in promotion of trad ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.