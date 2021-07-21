UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Decided Not To Impede Nord Stream 2 Project To Avoid Alienating Germany - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 10:50 PM

US Decided Not to Impede Nord Stream 2 Project to Avoid Alienating Germany - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The Biden administration decided not to obstruct construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline because they realized sanctions would not work and wanted to avoid alienating Germany, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"We have come to the conclusion, as any rational observer would, that sanctions are unlikely to stop the completion of the pipeline... that is why this administration determined that it was not in our interest to significantly undermine, weaken our bilateral relationship [with our ally Germany] for a pipeline, whose construction would continue nonetheless," Price told reporters.

Related Topics

Germany Nord Price

Recent Stories

DEWA issues Handbook of Electricity and Water Cons ..

4 hours ago

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

7 hours ago

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

8 hours ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

8 hours ago

India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3,998 dea ..

10 hours ago

UAE sends 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Comoro ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.