US Decided Not to Impede Nord Stream 2 Project to Avoid Alienating Germany - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The Biden administration decided not to obstruct construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline because they realized sanctions would not work and wanted to avoid alienating Germany, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"We have come to the conclusion, as any rational observer would, that sanctions are unlikely to stop the completion of the pipeline... that is why this administration determined that it was not in our interest to significantly undermine, weaken our bilateral relationship [with our ally Germany] for a pipeline, whose construction would continue nonetheless," Price told reporters.