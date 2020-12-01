UrduPoint.com
Tue 01st December 2020

US Decides to Scrap Amphibious Assault Ship After Fire in San Diego Port - Admiral

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The US Navy has decided to scrap the 47,000 ton amphibious assault ship Bonhomme Richard after the spectacular five day fire that totally ravaged the vessel earlier this year, the US Naval Institute (USNI) announced.

"After thorough consideration, the secretary of the Navy and the chief of naval operations have decided to decommission the Bonhomme Richard due to the extensive damage sustained during that July fire," the announcement said on Monday.

The US Navy concluded that rebuilding the ship would take up too much industrial capabilities and cost too much, Navy Regional Maintenance Center Commander Rear Adm.

Eric Ver Hage said.

The Navy decided to scrap the ship after a fire on July 12 extended for nearly five days and destroyed 60 percent of the vessel after it ended a $250 million refit.

Ver Hage said rebuilding the amphibious assault ship would have cost the Navy from $2.5 billion to $3.2 billion and taken from five to seven years. The remains of the ship will now be sent to the scrapyard, he added.

