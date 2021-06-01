UrduPoint.com
US Decides To Withdraw Forces From Afghanistan By July 4th

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 03:47 PM

US decides to withdraw forces from Afghanistan by July 4th

The Sources say that the US Biden administration as decided to withdraw on its Independence Day—the July 4th, instead of anniversary of 9/11 attacks.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2021) The US administration on Tuesday decided to withdraw forces from Afghanistan by July 4th, it’s Independence Day, instead of anniversary of 9/11 attacks, the sources said.

The NATO forces are due to withdraw by September 11 and 12 this year.

Taking to Twitter, senior journalist Owais Tohid also broke this news about the US forces’ withdrawal from Afghanistan.

He wrote: “Breaking: The Biden administration plans to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan by July 4th, it’s Independence Day, instead of anniversary of 9/11 attacks, acc.

to sources ½,”.

In another tweet, the journalist also presented his analysis on significant decision of the Biden administration, saying that the change in US plan perhaps has taken place due to backchannel negotiations with the Taliban.

He wrote: “It seems change in American plan is due to ongoing backchannel negotiations with the Taliban. The Bagram airbase is likely to be handed over to Afghan forces. NATO forces to withdraw by Sep 11. 2/2,”.

More Stories From World

