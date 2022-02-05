UrduPoint.com

US Decision On 'Nuclear' Waivers Might Mean JCPOA Talks In Final Stage - Russian Envoy

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2022 | 04:30 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) The decision of the United States to restore "nuclear" waivers will speed up the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) restoration and might be seen as a signal that the JCPOA talks have entered the final stage, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Saturday.

"The US decision to restore 'nuclear' waivers is a move in the right direction. It will help expedite restoration of #JCPOA and mutual return of #US and #Iran to compliance with 2015 deal. It also can be seen as an indication that the #ViennaTalks have entered the final stage," Ulyanov wrote on Twitter.

>