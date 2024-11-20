US Decision On Ukraine Missiles 'big Mistake' That Could 'escalate Conflict': Erdogan
Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Washington's approval for Ukraine to use American missiles against military targets inside Russia is a "big mistake" which could drag the world to the brink of a "major war", Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in remarks published on Wednesday.
The move to let Kyiv to use powerful long-range ATACMS missiles represents a major US policy shift, sparking a furious response from Moscow which on Tuesday broadened the scope of when it can use nuclear weapons in a clear warning to Ukraine and the West.
"This step by (US President Joe) Biden will not only escalate the conflict, but will lead to a greater reaction from Russia ... (and) may bring the region and the world to the brink of a major new war," the Turkish president told journalists on the flight back from the G20 summit in Rio.
The US decision "could be interpreted as a move to fuel the war, to ensure it never ends and even spreads," he said, pointing out that Tuesday's decree signed by Russia's President Vladimir Putin allows Moscow to unleash a nuclear response in the event of a massive air attack, even if only with conventional weapons.
"The slightest mistake made on the basis of this big mistake ... will be like throwing the powder keg into the fire, so I advise everyone to be careful," he said.
Turkey, which enjoys friendly ties with its two Black Sea neighbours, has supplied Ukraine with drones but shied away from Western sanctions on Moscow.
Putin's revision of Russian nuclear policy was swiftly condemned by Washington, Brussels and London as "irresponsible" and Erdogan said the measure should be examined by NATO.
"The step taken by Russia should be considered by the NATO authorities and should also be reviewed," he told a press conference in Rio on Tuesday.
"Russia has the strength and measures to protect itself, in a similar way, as NATO countries, we also have to take steps to protect ourselves," he said.
The Russian president has used nuclear rhetoric throughout the conflict but has grown increasingly belligerent since last year, pulling out of a nuclear test ban treaty and a key arms reduction agreement with the US.
Recent Stories
LHC rejects plea seeking bail for Imran Khan in all cases
Shoaib Akhtar still hopeful about India's visit to Pakistan for ICC Champions Tr ..
Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC grants him bail in Toshakhana case II
World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur i ..
20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business Professional Council Abu Dhabi
12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Che ..
Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA
PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points
Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b
A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024
More Stories From World
-
Gatland changes four for Wales clash with South Africa2 minutes ago
-
Spain minister says 'dangerous' to doubt state agencies' role in floods2 minutes ago
-
'Sport will have the last word' as WRC title goes down to the wire in Japan22 minutes ago
-
Russia arrests German citizen on sabotage charges: news agencies22 minutes ago
-
'Kidnapped' Uganda opposition figure Besigye appears in military court22 minutes ago
-
'No controversy' around Alldritt exclusion for Argentina Test32 minutes ago
-
Besigye kidnapping: Uganda president's doctor turned rival1 hour ago
-
'Eternal' Nadal leaves legacy as he retires from tennis2 hours ago
-
France's Alldritt dropped for Argentina Test2 hours ago
-
Kremlin says US 'doing everything' to prolong 'war' in Ukraine2 hours ago
-
20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business Professional Council Abu Dhabi3 hours ago
-
Retiring Nadal's career ends with Davis Cup defeat in his homeland3 hours ago