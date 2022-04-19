US Decision to Ban Anti-Satellite Weapons Tests Move to Right Direction - Ryabkov

Moscow considers Washington's decision to impose moratorium on tests of anti-satellite weapons as a move to a right direction, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday

Earlier this week, US Vice President Kamala Harris announced the decision to ban US anti-satellite weapons tests.

"This is a step in the right direction. But here there are three additional points to which I would like to hear a reaction from the American side. Firstly, what about our well-known proposal for a moratorium on the deployment of medium-range missile systems, is the United States ready to return to its consideration in a positive way, is it ready to commit itself not to deploy such systems anywhere in response to our moratorium?" Ryabkov said, adding that another issue is that the US had already completed tests of anti-satellite weapons in past.

The official added that Russia wants to understand if the US decision on moratorium of anti-satellite weapons tests means also a ban on their development.

"I would like to remind you of Russia's proposal, together with China, to develop a treaty on not being the first to place weapons in outer space," Ryabkov said, adding that Moscow calls on Washington to return to constructive negotiations on this issue.