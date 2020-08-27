UrduPoint.com
Thu 27th August 2020 | 06:10 AM

US Decision to Blacklist Russian Institutes Raises Eyebrows, No Proof Provided - Diplomat

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The US decision to blacklist several Russian research institutes raises eyebrows, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said, adding that Washington has provided no evidence that the sanctioned entities are involved in developing chemical weapons.

On Wednesday, the United States imposed sanctions on five Russian institutes, accusing them of developing chemical and biological weapons. The list of the institutes includes the 48th Central Scientific Research Institute of the Russian Defense Ministry, which has developed the first COVID-19 vaccine together with the Gamaleya Research Institute.

"Of course, we paid attention to the relevant statement of the US ministry [the Department of Commerce]. It raises eyebrows. Moreover, no evidence has been provided," Antonov told reporters on late Wednesday, as quoted by the embassy's Facebook page.

"At the same time, [the US] is ignoring the fact that the international community, namely the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, confirmed in 2017 the full implementation of provisions of the relevant convention on eliminating the rest of chemical weapons by Russia. We would like to get explanations of these ungrounded accusations from our colleagues," the ambassador added.

