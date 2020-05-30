UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Decision To Cut Ties With WHO Strikes At Basis For Health Care Cooperation - Zakharova

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 02:30 AM

US Decision to Cut Ties With WHO Strikes at Basis for Health Care Cooperation - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) The US decision to terminate relations with the World Health Organization (WHO) is a blow to the international legal basis for the health care cooperation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump said that the United States was terminating its relationship with the WHO and redirecting funds to other global health needs.

"At the moment when the world needs consolidation of efforts in the fight against the pandemic, Washington is striking at the international legal basis for the health care cooperation," Zakharova told reporters on late Friday.

Related Topics

World Russia Washington Trump United States

Recent Stories

More businesses to resume economic activities in A ..

1 hour ago

Fed chair warns of widening inequality as US consu ..

3 hours ago

Latvia Plans to Stop Russian-Language Broadcast St ..

3 hours ago

Virus lockdown forces Brits to become own dentists ..

3 hours ago

Punjab govt taking effective measures against locu ..

3 hours ago

Island Nations Fear Lack of Access to COVID-19 Vac ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.