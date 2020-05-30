US Decision to Cut Ties With WHO Strikes at Basis for Health Care Cooperation - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) The US decision to terminate relations with the World Health Organization (WHO) is a blow to the international legal basis for the health care cooperation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump said that the United States was terminating its relationship with the WHO and redirecting funds to other global health needs.

"At the moment when the world needs consolidation of efforts in the fight against the pandemic, Washington is striking at the international legal basis for the health care cooperation," Zakharova told reporters on late Friday.