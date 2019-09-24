UrduPoint.com
US Decision To Increase Troop Presence In Poland Not Related To 'Russian Threat' - Trump

Muhammad Irfan 13 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 01:50 AM

US Decision to Increase Troop Presence in Poland Not Related to 'Russian Threat' - Trump

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The United States' decision to increase its military presence in Poland has nothing to do with Russia, US President Donald Trump said on Monday after signing a declaration on military cooperation with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

"I do not think so at all," Trump told reporters when asked if the United States decided to move more troops to Poland because of the so-called "Russian threat."

Earlier on Monday, Trump and Duda signed the Joint Declaration on Advancing Defense Cooperation between the two countries.

Trump told reporters the United States would unlikely send new troops to Poland under the deal but would rather move there troops that had been already stationed in Europe.

This summer, Warsaw and Washington reached an agreement to increase the contingent of US troops in Poland from 4,500 to 5,000 and deploy a squadron of US military surveillance drones MQ-9 to the Eastern European country. Poland, in turn, undertook to cover all expenses related to arranging all necessary infrastructure for accommodating the additional military personnel and equipment.

The deputy chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, Vladimir Dzhabarov, told Sputnik in June that Russia would reinforce its troops at the country's western border as a response to US plan to send additional troops to Poland.

