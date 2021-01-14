UrduPoint.com
US Decision To Label Houthis As Terrorists Will Not Hamper Yemen Settlement - Riyadh

Thu 14th January 2021 | 04:44 PM

Washington's decision to designate Yemen's Houthi rebel movement as a terrorist organization will not hamper the Yemen crisis settlement, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Washington's decision to designate Yemen's Houthi rebel movement as a terrorist organization will not hamper the Yemen crisis settlement, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on Thursday.

"We believe that this decision was made, first of all, not because of specific developments but because of the situation and the attacks by the Houthis against civilian objects and civilians in Yemen and elsewhere, as well as their other hostile actions. All these actions by the Houthis drove the US to make this decision.

As for the political process, we support the UN efforts to organize a political peace process but we believe that the decision made by the US will not have a negative effect on the political process. The Houthis are always undermining the peace process. If they announce clearly that they wish to join the peace efforts this will be a much greater contribution to the progress," Al Saud said at a press conference, after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

