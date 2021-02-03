UrduPoint.com
US Decision To Move USS Nimitz Will Not Affect Posture In Middle East - Spokesman

US Decision to Move USS Nimitz Will Not Affect Posture in Middle East - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The decision to move the USS Nimitz carrier strike group from the middle East to the Indo-PACOM area of responsibility will not affect the US military presence in the region, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday.

"The Secretary [of Defense Lloyd Austin] believes that we have the robust presence in the Middle East to respond," Kirby said on Tuesday.

Austin is concerned over maintaining capabilities of US forces oversees in order to deter conflicts and had the "larger geostrategic picture" when he approved the movement of the Nimitz group, he added.

Kirby declined to provide information on the carrier's future presence in the Middle East.

"I do not have announcement on the presence of carriers in that part of the world," he said.

US military officials said earlier that Austin over weekend ordered Nimitz to come back to the US after almost eight-month-long trip.

