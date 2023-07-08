Open Menu

US Decision To Send Cluster Munitions To Ukraine Aimed At Prolonging Conflict - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2023 | 07:00 PM

US Decision to Send Cluster Munitions to Ukraine Aimed at Prolonging Conflict - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) The United States' decision to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine is intended to prolong the conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"The decision of the administration of (US President) Joe Biden to supply the regime in Kiev with cluster munitions is another blatant manifestation of the US's aggressive policy against Russia, aimed at prolonging the conflict in Ukraine to the maximum term and the war until 'the last Ukrainian'," Zakharova said in a statement.

She slammed the deliveries as "a cynical attempt to prolong the agony of the current Ukrainian authorities without regard to civilian casualties" and "a sign of weakness in the face of the failure of the touted Ukrainian 'counteroffensive'.

"

The steady expansion of military deliveries, designed by the US administration to "raise the stakes" in the conflict as much as possible, means that Washington and its allies are becoming increasingly involved in the hostilities, Zakharova added.

"Another 'miracle weapon,' on which Washington and Kiev are betting, without bearing in mind the grave consequences, will have no effect on the course of the special military operation, the goals and objectives of which will be fully met," Zakharova concluded.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington Kiev United States Weapon

Recent Stories

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on ..

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on social media

37 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conv ..

PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conversation

1 hour ago
 Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

3 hours ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

3 hours ago
 Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief ..

Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief maintainable

4 hours ago
Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzer ..

Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzerland in getting advance warnin ..

4 hours ago
 Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effect ..

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effects recorded

5 hours ago
 UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum wit ..

UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum with preparatory meeting to chart ..

5 hours ago
 Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for ne ..

Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for new venture

5 hours ago
 Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: ..

Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: PM

7 hours ago

More Stories From World