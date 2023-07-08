US Decision to Send Cluster Munitions to Ukraine Aimed at Prolonging Conflict - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) The United States' decision to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine is intended to prolong the conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"The decision of the administration of (US President) Joe Biden to supply the regime in Kiev with cluster munitions is another blatant manifestation of the US's aggressive policy against Russia, aimed at prolonging the conflict in Ukraine to the maximum term and the war until 'the last Ukrainian'," Zakharova said in a statement.

She slammed the deliveries as "a cynical attempt to prolong the agony of the current Ukrainian authorities without regard to civilian casualties" and "a sign of weakness in the face of the failure of the touted Ukrainian 'counteroffensive'.

"

The steady expansion of military deliveries, designed by the US administration to "raise the stakes" in the conflict as much as possible, means that Washington and its allies are becoming increasingly involved in the hostilities, Zakharova added.

"Another 'miracle weapon,' on which Washington and Kiev are betting, without bearing in mind the grave consequences, will have no effect on the course of the special military operation, the goals and objectives of which will be fully met," Zakharova concluded.