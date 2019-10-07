UrduPoint.com
US Decision To Withdraw Troops From Northern Syria Opens Doors To IS - Congressmen

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 09:38 PM

US Decision to Withdraw Troops From Northern Syria Opens Doors to IS - Congressmen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) The Trump Administration decision to withdraw troops from northern Syria creates conditions for the resurgence of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel said in a statement on Monday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday announced that Ankara could launch a military operation in Syria in coming days to clear the border area from Kurdish fighters. The White House said late on Sunday that US forces would not support the operation and would withdraw from the area.

"Abandoning our Syrian Kurdish partners also opens the door to a resurgence of IS," Engel said.

The congressman called the move a "gift" to Russia, Iran, and IS and accused President Donald Trump of creating serious problems for Kurdish forces that have partnered with the United States.

"He [Trump] has again ignored the advice of experts and jeopardized our national security in favor of appeasing Turkey's strongman President Erdogan," Engel said.

Trump in a Twitter post earlier in the day threatened to destroy Turkey's economy if Ankara does anything the US president considers off limits. He also said the United States provided massive amounts of funding and equipment to the Kurds, the Islamic State has been defeated and it is time for the United States to pull American forces out of Syria.

